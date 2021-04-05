arson investigation

More arson fires reported in Hegewisch after several garages destroyed over weekend

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Arson blamed for new string of Hegewisch garage fires: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters were called out to more burning garages in the Hegewisch neighborhood Monday morning and police said arson is to blame.

Neighbors said they feel like they are being terrorized after several apparent arsons occurred on Saturday and an additional string of fires Monday morning.

Firefighters chased the latest fires at 13512 S. Buffalo Ave. at about 12:06 a.m., destroying a garage, damaging multiple others along with electrical and cable supply lines. This adds to the list of fires from over the weekend in the same area.

The entire back alley near 133rd Street between Burley and Buffalo avenues was engulfed in flames on Saturday night. The fire spread to at least five garages, destroying a lot of property in its path.

Police said someone intentionally set fire to these the cans in the back alleyway.

"Fires set in 45 minutes. They just drove through and set all the trash cans on fire," said resident Torence Ake.

Other streets in the area were also targeted. Neighbors said a box truck was also set on fire. The intense flames burned down the power lines and created dangerous conditions for crews.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, but neighbors feel like it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohegewischfirechicago fire departmentarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON INVESTIGATION
String of Hegewisch fires prompt arson investigation after alley set ablaze
Englewood house fire leads to death investigation after body found
Former police chief facing dozens of attempted murder charges
Auburn Gresham fire: Apartment building ablaze for 2nd time in weeks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago State University, Gallagher Way vaccination sites open Monday
Suburban Cook Co. on brink of new COVID restrictions, health officials fear
34 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19
How long does vaccine protection last?
FL resort abruptly closes, kicks guests out after sold
Household staples reportedly set to increase in price
Show More
American Idol recap: Who wore the eye patch, celebrity duets and more!
Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm Monday
Woman shoots at drive-thru over wait time: police
Vaccine passport: Here are places you may need one in the future
More TOP STORIES News