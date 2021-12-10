building fire

Rogers Park building fire sends residents scrambling; some need rescue: VIDEO

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Rogers Park fire rescue caught on camera

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People had to be rescued and helped to escape a building fire in Rogers Park Thursday night.

The events were caught on video, showing thick smoke in hallways and flames licking up the side of the building. Some grabbed their pets as they ran out the door.


Crews responded to the building in the 6500-block of North Glenwood around 7:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
