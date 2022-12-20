1 critically injured in Little Village fire; several displaced, CFD says

CTA warming bus on the scene

A Chicago fire on Keeler Avenue in Little Village left 1 critically injured and several displaced, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was critically injured early Tuesday morning in a house fire in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire broke out just before 3:30 a.m. in the 2800-block of South Keeler Avenue, and spread to the home next-door, CFD said.

One adult victim was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital in critical condition.

Several people have been displaced, and a CTA warming bus is on the scene.

RELATED: 2 injured in Austin house fire, CFD says

It was not immediately clear later Tuesday morning how the fire started.

Emergency crews remained on the scene about 6 a.m.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.