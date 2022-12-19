2 injured in Austin house fire, CFD says

A Chicago fire left 2 injured on North Laramie Avenue in Austin early Monday morning, CFD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured after a house fire early Monday morning on Chicago's West Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out sometime before 4 a.m. in the 1100-block of North Laramie Avenue in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, CFD said.

One adult was taken to Stroger hospital in "yellow" condition, and another adult was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in "green" condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

CFD did not immediately provide any additional information on the victims or regarding how the fire broke out.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC Chicago for updates.