1 found dead after Austin apartment fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was found in a basement after a fire in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.The body was found in the basement of an apartment building at about 12:23 a.m. after a fire was extinguished in the 5000-block of Congress Parkway, police said.Authorities have not released information on the identity of the person who was found dead.Further details on the fire were not immediately available.