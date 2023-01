2 escape after fire breaks out on back side of South Austin building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two people were forced from their home into the cold, snowy night Saturday because of a house fire on the city's West Side.

People were able to escape the fire, which broke out around 7 p.m. in the back of the two-story building near Gladys and Cicero in the South Austin neighborhood.

No one was injured.

The fire has since been put out and the cause is under investigation.