Firefighter punched while responding to domestic-related situation on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An on-duty firefighter was punched several times while responding to a domestic-related incident on the South Side, according to Chicago police.The attack occurred Wednesday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood near the 8300 block of S. Racine.Chicago police said a 25-year-old man punched the firefighter several times. The firefighter was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.The offender is in custody, according to police.