Chicago shooting: Man convicted of committing murder to keep position in Evans Mob street gang

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A federal jury convicted a Chicago man of committing a South Side murder to boost clout in a street gang, the Illinois Northern District U.S. Attorney's Office said.
A video was released of the alleged incident. Investigators said Pierre Robinson shot and killed 23-year-old Glenn Houston, Jr. in 2014 to keep his position in the Evans Mob street gang, or "GuttaGang."
Prosecutors said the shooting happened inside a store in the Chatham neighborhood's 400 block of East 79th Street.
Robinson was found guilty of committing murder in aid of racketeering on Thursday after a four-day trial. His conviction is punishable by a mandatory life sentence, prosecutors said.
He is due back in court for sentencing in February.