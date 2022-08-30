Chicago shooting: Man convicted of committing murder to keep position in Evans Mob street gang

Pierre Robinson was convicted of shooting and killing Glenn Houston in Chatham, Chicago to keep his position in the Evans Mob street gang.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A federal jury convicted a Chicago man of committing a South Side murder to boost clout in a street gang, the Illinois Northern District U.S. Attorney's Office said.

A video was released of the alleged incident. Investigators said Pierre Robinson shot and killed 23-year-old Glenn Houston, Jr. in 2014 to keep his position in the Evans Mob street gang, or "GuttaGang."

Prosecutors said the shooting happened inside a store in the Chatham neighborhood's 400 block of East 79th Street.

Robinson was found guilty of committing murder in aid of racketeering on Thursday after a four-day trial. His conviction is punishable by a mandatory life sentence, prosecutors said.

He is due back in court for sentencing in February.