Goose Island jewelry store burglarized after thieves cut through drywall inside storefront next door, Chicago police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five burglars broke into a jewelry store in Goose Island Tuesday morning after cutting through the drywall at a storefront next door, Chicago police said.

The burglars broke the front lock of an empty store front using some kind of device and then once they were inside, they cut a hole in the drywall to get into the James and Sons Fine Jewelers next door in the 1400-block of North Halsted Street at about 1:52 a.m., police said.

The burglars then took an unknown amount of items, police said. The store carries Rolex watches and other expensive pieces.

The store located in the New City shopping complex about a block away from North Avenue. The offenders were last seen running westbound on Blackhawk Street.

Police spoke with store management who came when they were alerted that the store had been robbed. The business could be outfitted with surveillance cameras, but store managers declined to share that with ABC7 and are not commenting on the burglary.

No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
goose islandchicagoburglarychicago crimejewelry theftjewelry
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News