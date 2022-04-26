Style & Fashion

Chicago History Museum 'Treasured Ten' exhibit tells stories of 5 local designers

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Couture on display in Chicago and there's a cool story behind all the outfits.

A new exhibition just opened at the Chicago History Museum.

"Treasured Ten" features ensembles that have never been part of an exhibit before. the people who designed them, all have a local story to tell.

Jessica Pushor and Maggie Morgan with the Chicago History Museum joined ABC7 Tuesday to talk about the exhibit and a design program coming this summer for Chicago teens.

The designers featured in the exhibit include Stephen Burrows, Scotty Piper, Patrick Kelly, Willi Smith, and Barbara Bates.

For more information, visit chicagohistory.org.
