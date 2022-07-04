1 killed in Little Village hit-and-run crash

Police responded to the 3200-block of South Pulaski Road at about 3:35 a.m. and found a man unresponsive in the middle of the street. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A witness told police the victim was hit by a red Jeep traveling north on Pulaski. The witness said the driver did not remain at the scene.
Chicago shootings: 54 shot, 7 killed in 4th of July weekend violence since Friday evening, CPD says
No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.