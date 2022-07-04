1 killed in Little Village hit-and-run crash

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the 3200-block of South Pulaski Road at about 3:35 a.m. and found a man unresponsive in the middle of the street. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police the victim was hit by a red Jeep traveling north on Pulaski. The witness said the driver did not remain at the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

