Woman, 70, killed in Garfield Park hit-and-run

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was struck and killed in Garfield Park on the West Side Thursday.

The woman was struck in the 300-block of North Central Park Avenue at about 3:50 p.m. by what police said was a black-colored 2007 GMC Savanna 1500 cargo van with a White Sox Illinois license plate 11285WS.

Police said the driver of the GMC stopped at the scene of the crash but then got back into his vehicle and fled northbound on Central Park Avenue.

The woman later died from her injuries. Authorities have not released her identity.

Surveillance images of the GMC van have been released. The Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit and anyone with information is asked to call 312-745-4521.
