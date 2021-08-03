Homeless camp blocking sidewalk used by Finkl Academy students, Pilsen residents say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some residents on Chicago's Southwest Side are concerned about a viaduct that some believe is unsafe for students to walk through. It comes as the city tries to balance outreach and services for the homeless living in that area.Chicago sidewalks are public, but some residents say the sidewalks along a stretch of 23rd Street between Western and Rockwell are not accessible due to some sleeping under the viaduct."They have been dealing with garbage, needles, seeing some of the homeless with knives," said Juana Medina, Pilsen Neighbors Community Council.Some residents delivered a letter to a Deputy Commissioner at the City's Department of Family and Support Services on Tuesday."We don't judge the conditions for which they are there. We want them relocated to a home," Medina said. "At this point, our main concern is safety of the children."For the families going to and from Finkl Academy along 23rd Street, they have to go through the viaduct."It's not safe for them to be walking. They have to walk in the street because the sidewalks are blocked," resident Maria Marta said. "August 30th they're going to come back and we need to see something before that."Finkl fourth grader Juan Pascual makes that walk with his mother."I see needles and that makes me feel scared," he said. "Sometimes they hide from you and sometimes they don't. That's why I'm scared."Some residents nearby are eager for changes as school starts in four weeks.