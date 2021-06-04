fyi events

Get Growing! EXPO provides exposure to plants, educational lessons across Chicago area

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Get Growing! EXPO provides exposure to plants, educational lessons

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Pioneer Court on Michigan Avenue has many plants on display as the Get Growing! EXPO begins June 4.

Tony Abruscato, the founder of the Get Growing Foundation said the organization's mission is to "bring green" to underserved communities and inspire them with what they see as well as educate them in how they can bring plants into their own space.

The Pioneer Court event will last until June 6. The free expo will also take place at Stone Temple Baptist Church and the Brookfield Zoo.

To learn more, visit the website for the Get Growing Foundation, presented by Wintrust.
