Oscars 2021 will have several Chicago ties, unprecedented number of minority nominees

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago ties to look out for during Oscars 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Oscars this year will have an unprecedented number of minority nominees in the acting categories.

Film critic Richard Roeper said there are nine persons of color who are nominated, and this is a record.

There are also some Chicago ties to look out for during the 93rd Academy Awards.



Three Best Picture nominees are set primarily in Chicago: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Judas and the Black Messiah and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

Humboldt Park native and veteran Chicago actor Paul Raci, 72, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "Sound of Metal."

Steven Yeun, nominated for Best Actor for "Minari," lived in Chicago for a time and performed with Second City.
