Chicago traffic: Demolition on Montrose Bridge over Kennedy Expressway begins Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Montrose Bridge Project over the Kennedy Expressway is making progress and getting ready for the next phase.This weekend crews will begin demolition of the bridge. Because it is a cast-in-place three-unit structure, it will have to be removed one unit at a time, beginning this Friday, with the removal of the section that crosses the inbound Kennedy.Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, both the inbound Edens and inbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane at Montrose, and directed into the express lanes. The inbound Kennedy entrance ramps from Cicero, Lawrence, Wilson and Montrose will also be closed.The bridge over the outbound Kennedy will be demolished the weekend of May 1 the last section over the CTA Montrose Station will be removed later this spring.The entire project is scheduled through December.