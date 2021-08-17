Group of teens attacking, robbing people in Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are issuing a warning about a group of teens robbing people in the Loop.Investigators said there have been five robberies in recent days at multiple locations near Millennium Park and Grant Park - some in broad daylight.For three days straight, dispatchers dealt with a stream of 911 calls about a group of teens wreaking havoc downtown. Police believe about a dozen teens between the ages of 12 and 19 are involved.Police say the group has been assaulting people in the Loop and in the Streeterville area, attacking innocent people and then trying to steal their belongings."The police are doing the best they can. No one wants to talk when they see things, so you have to be careful," said Ricky McCoy, who works in Streeterville.Chicago Police updated their weekend crime alert Tuesday morning to include several other robbery incidents.The robberies were reported at several locations including the 100-block of Balbo, a handful on State Street and an armed robbery on Madison just before 9 a.m. on Monday."I do not usually feel nervous during the day, but I would not walk around alone at night usually," said Janine Chizar, who works in Streeterville.More foot traffic has returned to the Loop, though with the recent robbery reports, some say just head downtown when they have to."We on the Gold Coast, but we are in Streeterville, you guys can't take this for granted. You have to be aware of all your surroundings, everything, and just because you are riding on the street on a nice bike on a beautiful day does not mean that crime is going to stop," McCoy said.Chicago police said six teens were taken into custody in connection to the robberies, but would not say which cases.Four teens were released and two, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were charged for carrying a BB gun and a warrant violation.If you have any information about any of the recent robberies, you're asked to call Chicago police.