Chicago man arrested in Miami airport brawl over standby seats

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged after he was allegedly involved in a brawl at Miami International Airport.

Police said 20-year-old Jameel Decquir was part of a fist fight that broke out between seven people in the American Airlines terminal Sunday afternoon.

In the video, other passengers and people in the terminal area can be heard calling for security and pleading for the fighting to stop. They were apparently all fighting over three standby seats on a flight to Chicago.

A witness said that airport police showed up and stayed for over an hour.

Decquir is facing one disorderly conduct charge.
