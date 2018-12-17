Chicago man killed while attending college in Missouri

Family and friends mourned the loss of a Chicago man who was killed last week while away at college in Missouri.D'Angelo Bratton-Bland, 23, was remembered at a vigil Monday night in Bronzeville. He was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Jefferson City. Police said he was not the shooting's intended target.A group gathered outside Perspectives Math and Science Academy where Bratton-Bland graduated in 2015."How'd he survived this hard world in Chicago and go to Missouri and get killed five months before his graduation," asked Ashley Bratton, his sister.Bratton-Bland was president of his college's Student Government Association.