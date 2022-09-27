Woman to run in Chicago Marathon for 24th consecutive time

A Chicago woman is training for her 24th consecutive Chicago Marathon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Most people would be proud to complete just one marathon.

A Chicago woman is training for her 24th consecutive Chicago Marathon.

Kim Henry has been running for as long as she can remember in marathons all over the world.

On Sunday October 9, she will pound the pavement for 26.2 miles once again in Chicago.

Henry spoke about how she stays motivated and her favorite part of the Chicago Marathon route. She also offered advice for anyone running their first marathon.

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is coming up on Sunday October 9. Registration is closed but fans are welcome!

For more information, visit chicagomarathon.org.