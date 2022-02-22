Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Dr. Allison Arwady to give Chicago COVID update

The press conference comes as the city has not yet announced an end date for the indoor mask mandate and the vaccine mandate for many indoor public places.
Illinois is set to lift its indoor mask mandate for most public places next Monday.
READ MORE: Pritzker to lift Illinois mask mandate for some
In an update last week, Dr. Arwady said the city will determine when to drop COVID restrictions using metrics for case count, hospital bed availability, ICU bed availability and test positivity.
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez will be joining Mayor Lightfoot and Dr. Arwady for the City Hall press conference at 2 p.m.