Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appoints first ever Deputy Mayor of Community Safety

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shortly after Mayor Brandon Johnson was sworn in, he issued several executive orders, including appointing the city's first ever Deputy Mayor of Community Safety. Garien Gatewood, director of the Illinois Justice Project, has accepted the position.

"Deputy Mayor Gateway worked in youth criminal justice programs for years, has strong relationships with youth groups and community violence organizations," said Jason Lee, senior adviser to the Johnson administration.

Lee said Gateway will be responsible for bringing all city departments together, including police, to treat public safety holistically. The approach is supported by Ald. Brian Hopkins, Johnson's pick for chairman of the city council's Public Safety Committee.

"Even experimental social justice programs need to be considered and need to be considered from the bias I bring to the table, I'm a pro-law enforcement alderman," Hopkins said.

But for immediate solutions, Hopkins has yet to see a comprehensive safety plan from Johnson. A week ago, the mayor told ABC7's Cheryl Burton the plan would come on Inauguration Day. But now the mayor's office says to look for a detailed public safety plan after Memorial Day.

"We will have a lot of activities and a lot of plans to make sure we have a very safe Memorial Day weekend and shortly thereafter, we will be rolling out broad strategies to talk about our summer over all," Lee said.

Hopkins, who supported Paul Vallas, understands the new mayor has a lot on his plate.

"We are allowing them a little extra time to refine it before it's available for public consumption, but in the meantime it's part of the conversation with every potential candidate for the job of police superintendent," he said.