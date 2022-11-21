Chicago mayoral campaigns line up to turn in nominating petitions ahead of February election

Chicago mayoral candidates looking to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot can begin submitting nominating petitions Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mayoral candidates lined at the city's voting super site Monday morning to turn in their nominating petitions.

At last check, there are already 16 people who have announced that they plan to run for Chicago mayor.

In order to officially compete for the Chicago's top seat, candidates need to collect at least 12,500 signatures from registered voters in the city.

Prospective candidates have until November 28 to submit their nominating petitions, but there is a benefit to submitting the documents on the first day.

Candidates who do so are entered into a lottery to determine whose name goes atop the ballot.

Conversely, candidates who submit their names on the final day are entered into a lottery to determine whose name will be at the bottom of the ballot.

A handful of mayoral hopefuls are expected to submit their petitions Monday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is waiting until the final day to submit her names.

The election is set for February 28.