Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot kicks off campaign for 2nd term as list of candidates continues to grow

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched a pair of ads, touting successes during her first term, with the primary just three and a half months away.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is going on the offensive in the campaign for mayor as the field continues to grow.

Another big name is poised to join the race Thursday, and Wednesday, the mayor addressed concerns about the race.

The list of candidates continues to grow for the 2023 Chicago mayoral race

This comes as petitions are due next week.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot kicked her campaign for a second term into a new gear as the field of challengers continues to grow.

Lightfoot launched a pair of ads Wednesday, touting successes during her first term, with the primary just three and a half months away.

"We're kicking into high gear, and with that comes a visible digital and TV campaign, and I'm excited about it," Lightfoot said.

One of Lightfoot's rivals suggested other factors might be at work.

"I think people go up early when there's trouble in the water. So that's what the pundits are saying. I will let them speak to that and continue to try and get our message out," said 4th Ward Alderwoman Sophia King, who is also a candidate for mayor.

Thursday, former Governor Pat Quinn is expected to be announcing his decision on whether to get into the race.

It comes one week after another big name, Congressman Chuy Garcia, launched his mayoral campaign.

"I'm not worried about any of those folks. What I need to do, is do my job," Lightfoot said.

Another alderman in the race also dismissed concerns about the crowded field.

"I can't concern myself about who else gets in the race. I have to put blinders on and run forward. So if I'm running forward, I'm going to continue to do that. And if everyone wants to keep up, they can try to keep up," said Alderman Roderick Sawyer, a fellow candidate for mayor.

Starting next Monday, candidates can begin turning in their petitions, where 12,500 valid signatures are required, so candidates typically gather triple that.

Lightfoot was asked why she won't be turning hers in on the first day, but will instead wait till the last minute.

RELATED: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot receives endorsement from IL Senator Tammy Duckworth

"When you come on November 28, and you see the wheelbarrow or the hand truck that we pull in with all of our petitions, I think that will answer that question," Lightfoot said.

Mayor Lightfoot was also asked if she has learned from any mistakes during the past three and a half years, to which she said, "Yes," adding that she has not always done things perfectly but said she's always tried to collaborate.