Chicago mayoral election: Paul Vallas pushes back on questions about Chicago residency

Paul Vallas pushed back on a report that raised questions about his residency in Chicago and made allegations that he took a homeowners tax exemptions that he was not entitled to.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Paul Vallas pushed back on a report that raised questions about his residency in Chicago and made allegations that he took a homeowners tax exemptions that he was not entitled to.

Vallas claims both allegations made against him were false and a rush to judgment. Now the Cook County Assessor has cleared him and the residency question also appears to be moot as well.

Vallas was frustrated and angry about a report that falsely accused him of property tax and residency fraud.

"I think they made a big mistake," he said.

The report said Vallas and his wife claimed a homestead property tax exemption for a home in Palos Heights as well as one in Monee.

The Cook County Assessor's office launched what they called "an erroneous exemption investigation" and discovered the Vallases never owned a home in Monee, only the one in Palos Heights.

In a statement, the assessor's office said "...neither she (Sharon Vallas) nor Paul Vallas are receiving homeowners exemptions elsewhere, the investigation is concluded with no violation."

As for the question of residency, Vallas said that allegation he doesn't live in Chicago is false as well. He said he has rented an apartment in a Bridgeport two-flat since January of 2022, more than a year before the election as required for him to establish residence to run for mayor.

"He's been here for at least a year, over a year, so I see him all the time, so I see him all the time dashing in and out in the morning, at night," said neighbor Donna Surma.

Vallas said he and his wife live separately, for family reasons, and because of his various jobs that have taken him around the U.S. and even out of the country.

"My wife lives in the suburbs because she takes care of her two elderly parents and she takes care of my elderly mother," he said. "When we returned from Philadelphia she elected to move to the suburbs across the street from where they lived, and allow me to go off and do what I do."

Vallas said as one of the front runners in the mayor's race he expects the attacks. He said he wants an apology from the assessor's office and may ask the Inspector General to investigate.

The assessor's office said they followed protocol in the investigation.