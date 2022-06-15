chicago mayor election

Former Gov. Pat Quinn revives mayor of Chicago term limit campaign

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Former Gov. Quinn again pushing for Chicago mayoral term limit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn is reviving his campaign to limit Chicago mayors to two terms in office.

He said he plans to introduce a citizen's ordinance this week to get a binding referendum on the November or February ballot, imposing a two-term limit.

In 2018, Quinn accused then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel of working with aldermen to confuse voters about the issue.

SEE MORE: Pat Quinn pushes for mayoral term limit in Chicago
EMBED More News Videos

Former Governor Pat Quinn said he will not be deterred by efforts to keep his mayoral term limit referendum off the November ballot.



At the time, Quinn noted that of the 10 largest cities in the country, Chicago was the only one without term limits on the mayor.

"I think the principle is a very important one," Quinn said. "I think that two terms is enough, especially nowadays, in this age of big money."

The former governor collected thousands signatures in support of the effort years ago.

This time, he said he conducted a poll that shows the vast majority of people favor term limits for the mayor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopstate politicschicago mayor electionpoliticspat quinn
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION
Community activist Ja'mal Green announces run for mayor of Chicago
Mayor Lori Lightfoot kicks of reelection bid with city tour
Mayor Lightfoot announces reelection bid
Ald. Sawyer announces run for Chicago mayor
TOP STORIES
Father accused of drowning kids in Round Lake Beach; bond set at $10M
North Side residents raise concerns about plans for new Metra wall
CPD: Woman charged after hitting officer with squad car while naked
3 inmates who escaped jail by cutting through ceiling back in custody
Off-duty CFD firefighter shot in West Pullman dies months later
WI search finds body of boy, 10, swept away in Milwaukee flooding
Chicago severe weather creates tornado, leaves damage behind: NWS
Show More
What it might be like to travel on a double-decker airplane seat
Suburban bookstore says someone hides books featuring people of color
Police run toward burning car to rescue 2 after Oswego crash | Video
Biggest rate hike in nearly 3 decades expected amid inflation
Chicago Weather: Still scorching, storm late Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News