26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade broadcast from Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the return of the beloved 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade.

The 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade took place in Chicago's historic Little Village under the iconic Bienvenidos welcoming arch on Sunday. It was hosted by ABC 7 anchors Terrell Brown and Tanja Babich, with Liz Nagy capturing all the festivities on the street.

Vice President of The Little Village Chamber of Commerce, Eve Rodriguez Montoya, joined Terrell and Tanja to provide an insider's perspective on the history of the parade.

After a two-year hiatus, the highly anticipated parade returned to the city with the theme "Nuestra Unidad es Nuestra Fortaleza" or "Our Unity is Our Strength," featuring colorful floats, mariachi bands, dancing and more!