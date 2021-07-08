CHICAGO (WLS) -- Butterflies, bugs, and all things nature are ready for exploration at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.
The child-friendly space reopens Thursday in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood for the first time in 15 months.
The Nature Museum's permanent exhibits will be open, including the world-renowned Judy Istock Butterfly Haven
For now, it's open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will return to normal hours in September.
Vice president Marc Miller joined ABC7 to talk about the reopening.
For more information, visit https://naturemuseum.org.
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum reopens
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News