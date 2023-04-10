New details surrounding downtown Chicago NASCAR race unveiled

Officials released new details about the NASCAR Cup Series Monday. Information about street closures and parking restrictions are coming soon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is some new information Monday about the NASCAR race coming to Chicago in July.

The Chicago street race weekend is the first of its kind for NASCAR.

The Cup Series Race, named the "Grant Park 220," and the Xfinity Series Race, called "The Loop 121," will pass through many of Chicago's most renowned downtown landmarks, July 1 through 2.

The "Grant Park 220" will be a 220-mile race with 100 laps.

"The Loop 121" will be 121 miles with 55 laps.

The proposed course will take drivers onto major city roads like Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, taking them along Lake Michigan and around the city's iconic Grant Park.

The start and finish line, and pit road, will be located along South Columbus Drive, directly in front of Buckingham Fountain.

There will also be full-length concerts by big names, The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert.

As Chicago hosts the first-ever Cup Series Street Race in NASCAR's 75-year history, people will have to be mindful of the traffic impacts.

Street closures, parking restrictions and pedestrian routes in and around Grant Park are being released later Monday.

On Wednesday, NASCAR will be hosting a virtual community engagement meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. to share more information about the upcoming race weekend and answer any questions people might have.