Chicago native killed by hit-and-run driver in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (WLS) -- Alvin White's mother said her family moved to Texas in part to escape the violence in their Chicago neighborhood. Instead, her son was killed by a hit-and-run driver in San Antonio.
White grew up in Pilsen and attended Benito Juarez High School. His loved ones still can't believe he's gone. His death is too much for his family to bear.
"I just, I just want my son back," said Ramona Trevino through tears. "I don't know what I'm going to do without my son."
White's mother spoke to ABC7 Eyewitness News from Texas, where her 28-year-old son was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver last Tuesday.
"I never want a mother to experience what I'm going through. No mother should bury their child," she said.
San Antonio police said White was on foot, possibly crossing an access road near I-10 on the city's East Side, when he was fatally struck by an unidentified driver who left him to die in the street.
"I've already forgiven the person who did this," Trevino said. "I just want them to turn themselves in and ask God for forgiveness."
White's mother said her son had struggled with addiction, but had found religion and was active in his church. Years ago the family moved away from Chicago to escape the violence.
"I brought my children to get away from the crimes of Chicago, to Texas. I sacrificed my job," said Trevino. "What I was actually running from, actually fearing, came to reality."
White's mother said he often returned to Chicago during the holidays. This weekend, days before Thanksgiving, he'll be laid to rest here in the city where he grew up. His family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses.
