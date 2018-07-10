ITEAM

Chicago native's murder in Mexico City raises crime questions

EMBED </>More Videos

Tatiana Mirutenko told her mother that Mexico City seemed safe. Compared to Chicago's per capita murder rate, that is true. In the end, she still ended up a victim of violence. (WLS)

By , Evelyn Holmes, Chuck Goudie and Christine Tressel
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mexican police have made no arrests in the stray-bullet death of a 27 year old Chicago area woman, three days after she was struck down in front of an upscale Mexico City restaurant.

Witnesses and investigators have said that Tatiana Mirutenko had just left dinner Saturday evening with her husband, when gunmen speeding by on a motorcycle opened fire-apparently aiming at a bouncer in a nearby bar.

Mirutenko was shot in the head and killed. She was celebrating her first wedding anniversary on the trip. She and her husband were married last summer on July 1 in Chicago, where she grew up and her family still lives.

Although she was vacationing in a nation being strafed by violence and murders, with more than 29,000 people killed in 2017, the capital of Mexico City is statistically safer than her hometown of Chicago.

Mexico City has a population three times larger than Chicago, but the per-capita murder rate is about three times lower than Chicago.

Through the first four months of 2018, Chicago had 154 murders and Mexico City was at 382-but the Mexican capital population is 8.8 million compared with Chicago's 2.7

Nevertheless, in March, the U.S. State Department posted a travel advisory for Americans considering a visit to Mexico City. The alert urges travelers "exercise increased caution due to crime." Nationwide in 2017, Mexico saw nearly 30,000 murders-the highest number in two decades-largely fueled by drug cartel violence in Sinaloa, Acapulco and other outlying Mexican states.
EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago area native was shot and killed while celebrating her first anniversary in Mexico City.



However, the relatively safe Mexico City data didn't do anything for newlywed Mirutenko, who had traveled from San Francisco with her husband where they had begun married life.

She and her husband, James Hoover, were dining in Lomas de Chapultepec, an upscale section of Mexico City.

"A year ago, we were selecting flowers for the wedding," her grieving father, Wasyl Mirutenko said. "Today we were looking at flowers for the funeral."

"She was telling me how wonderful, how safe it was," said her mom, Natalie Mirutenko.

Her daughter worked as a senior investor relations analyst at Nektar Therapeutics after a successful college athletic career as a Division I volleyball player at Clemson University.

"She would give 200 percent," said Natalie. "As a mother, we always say things, but she inspired me to be better. I'd give my life if she could just come back."

Nektar Therapeutics described her a "bright" and "passionate rising star."

The young woman's body is being flown back to Chicago on Wednesday for a burial Saturday in west suburban Bloomingdale.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingstray bulletu.s. & worldmexicoiteamChicagoBloomingdaleCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ITEAM
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
Former White Sox pitcher pleads guilty on cocaine charge
Auburn Gresham woman blown out of the water by cost of waterproofing fix
Chicago Gangs, Inc.: street gangs franchise across U.S.
Ex-White Sox pitcher expected to plead guilty in U.S. cocaine case
More iteam
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News