Cook County medical examiner IDs boy, 17, killed in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 17-year-old boy fatally shot Friday in Englewood on the South Side has been identified.

About 5 p.m., Rasean Green was in the 7200-block of South Aberdeen Street when someone approached him and opened fire, authorities have said.

The Englewood teen was struck multiple times to the left side of his body, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear why the boy was shot.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
