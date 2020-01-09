Boy bitten multiple times by coyote in Lincoln Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy was bitten multiple times by a coyote in Lincoln Park Wednesday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.The child was bitten in the 2400-block of North Cannon Drive in the northern part of Lincoln Park around 4 p.m., Chicago police said.According to officials, the boy was walking with a woman near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum when a coyote appeared and attacked.They ran onto a bus for shelter after he was bitten. He was then treated by paramedics and taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where his condition is stable. Officials said he suffered head lacerations and is expected to be OK.Police said the coyote ran northbound from that location after the incident.Earlier in the day four to five coyotes were reportedly spotted outside of a school near Cleveland and Division. Chicago police were called, and notified Chicago Animal Care and Control.CACC are assisting Chicago police with the investigation into the attack on the boy, and other coyotes spotted in the last week. The agency posted a warning on social media about coyote sightings in city neighborhoods.Video sent to ABC7 Eyewitness News by a viewer, who asked to remain anonymous, shows a coyote walking around Old Town early Wednesday morning. The viewer said he saw the coyote chase a woman walking nearby, so he honked his horn to thwart a possible attack.He said the animal had a limp, just like a coyote seen last week in Lincoln Park.Tuesday firefighters with the Chicago Fire Department Marine Unit rescued a young coyote from Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor, CACC said."While it is extremely rare for a coyote to approach or bite a person, residents should take caution if they encounter a coyote and notify Chicago Animal Care and Control by calling 311," the agency said in a statement.43rd Ward Alderman Michele Smith recently sent out a warning to residents after a coyote attacked a small dog in that area as well.Those walking the trails are now on high alert."I've never heard of any coyotes around here, so this comes as a really big shock," said Kate Mullen, who was visiting the area."We're in a place you got to always keep an eye out around you and be aware of your surroundings," said Lauren Kleist, neighbor.