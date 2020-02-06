West Side twins Floyd and Lloyd come of age, despite challenges

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF FLOYD AND LLYOD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the last three years, ABC 7's Stacey Baca has been following the lives of Floyd and Lloyd Russell, now 16-year-old West Side twins growing up in the North Lawndale community.Their lives have not been easy, but they want other teens to know: "If we can do it, you guys can do it too!"During this time, their dad has died from health complications, their grandmother recently passed away, and they have lived in four different homes. Despite the challenges they face, including the constant pull of gangs and street life, they are surviving and thriving."I want the world to know that even in these communities, there is good," said Lisa Russell, the twins' mother.Russell acknowledges that she continues to keep the twins involved in programs and church events. In fact, they will begin the "I Am A Gentleman" program this weekend.Along with programs, Floyd and Lloyd admit they are staying on track because of their faith, family, Christian high school, and church community.So take a look at their lives today, as Floyd and Lloyd Russell become young men.