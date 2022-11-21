Mayor Lightfoot, Buttigieg to announce construction can start on new O'Hare airport terminals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce Monday that construction can now start on new passenger terminals at O'Hare International Airport.

Buttigieg, Lightfoot and Chicago leaders will announce about 11:30 a.m. that, after Federal Aviation Administration review, construction can now start on new passenger terminals at O'Hare.

Officials will highlight how the rebuild of O'Hare's major terminals will improve passenger experience with updated facilities and amenities, provide more gate flexibility, reduce wait times, reduce taxiing time and improve domestic and international connections.

Buttigieg is in Chicago to highlight infrastructure investments and visit with O'Hare workers before touring and holding a town hall with students at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance.