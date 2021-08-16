CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District is taking disciplinary action against employees in the Beaches and Pools unit.
Superintendent Michael Kelly has a 10 a.m. announcement at the South Shore Beach House Monday.
There's been an on-going investigation by the Office of Inspector General of sexual misconduct and abuse in the beaches and pools unit.
Some male lifeguards have resigned and some female co-workers have filed police reports.
Kelly said lifeguard have received at least four training sessions, including sexual harassment training. He said he's also aware of one criminal investigation.
Chicago Park District to announce disciplinary action in lifeguard sex harassment probe
