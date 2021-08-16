Chicago Park District to announce disciplinary action in lifeguard sex harassment probe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District is taking disciplinary action against employees in the Beaches and Pools unit.Superintendent Michael Kelly has a 10 a.m. announcement at the South Shore Beach House Monday.There's been an on-going investigation by the Office of Inspector General of sexual misconduct and abuse in the beaches and pools unit.Some male lifeguards have resigned and some female co-workers have filed police reports.Kelly said lifeguard have received at least four training sessions, including sexual harassment training. He said he's also aware of one criminal investigation.