3 armed robberies reported in under an hour in Lincoln Park, Streeterville, Wicker Park: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three armed robberies were reported in Lincoln Park, Streeterville and Wicker Park in under an hour, Chicago police said.A group of five suspects robbed a man in Lincoln Park Wednesday morning.The victim was standing on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant in the 1700-block of North Clybourn Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. when police said five male suspects got out of a white sedan.The group took the victim's phone and wallet at gunpoint and fled the scene, police said.The victim was not injured. Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.Armed robberies were also reported in Wicker Park and Streeterville.A 34-year-old man was standing in the sidewalk of the 1800-block of West Division Street at about 12:50 a.m. when police said three male suspects got out of a white sedan.The suspects took the man's phone at gunpoint and fled. The victim was not injured and no one is in custody.A 26-year-old man was walking with a woman in the 400-block of East Ohio Street at about 11:40 p.m. when three male suspects got out of a white sedan.The victim had his wallet and phone taken at gunpoint and was struck in the face before the robbers fled, police said.The victim was not injured and no one is in custody.Police have not said if the robberies are linked.