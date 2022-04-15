chicago police department

2 Chicago police officers injured in West Lawn crash

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash in the city's West Lawn neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago fire officials said.

CPD said a patrol unit was responding to a call driving south on Hamlin with lights and sirens on when it struck a blue Nissan Pathfinder driving east on 68th Street.


The two officers were taken to the hospital in another squad car in good condition, police said. One had a head and arm injury, while the other had a head and shoulder injury.

The 47-year-old woman driving the Pathfinder said she had pain in her hand but refused treatment at the scene.


Police said citations are pending.
