2 Chicago police officers injured in West Lawn crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash in the city's West Lawn neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago fire officials said.
CPD said a patrol unit was responding to a call driving south on Hamlin with lights and sirens on when it struck a blue Nissan Pathfinder driving east on 68th Street.
The two officers were taken to the hospital in another squad car in good condition, police said. One had a head and arm injury, while the other had a head and shoulder injury.
The 47-year-old woman driving the Pathfinder said she had pain in her hand but refused treatment at the scene.
Police said citations are pending.
