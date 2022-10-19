Chicago police helicopter helps track down carjackers after string of armed robberies

More efforts to fight carjackings will be announced Thursday by the Cook County Sheriff's Department.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ongoing effort to combat carjacking led to a busy night for the Chicago Police Department's Hijacking Task Force.

A car located on the Near West Side is among their recent success.

The occupants of this vehicle committed several armed robberies.

However, it all came to an end when the task force located them, placed them in custody and recovered the vehicle. Charges are now pending, according to police.

Two men took part in a 45-minute armed robbery spree, taking valuables at gunpoint from victims in the 100 block of Green Street in the West Loop, the 1900 block of North Kenmore in Lincoln Park and the 600 block of Ogden in West Town, CWB Chicago reported.

Some residents said they do what they can to protect themselves.

"One thing that, for us in the neighborhood, we try to talk to everybody, get to know all the neighbors. Not really a neighborhood watch, just sort of communication with each other," said Michael Fierke.

The suspects were tracked down with the help of a Chicago police helicopter.

Chicago police also tweeted pictures of others cars that were found Tuesday night and said weapons were recovered as well.

