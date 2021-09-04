3 hurt in Chicago police chase, crash on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least three people were hurt early Saturday after a car being chased by police crashed into several cars, according to the Chicago Police Department.It all started when officers saw shots being fired just before 1 a.m from a white Dodge Charger in the 3200 block of South Wood on the city's Southwest Side, police said.Officers began pursuing the vehicle as it travelled northbound on Ashland, according to police.That's when the Charger then crashed into several unoccupied parked cars, and then a Mercedes sedan in the 2100 block of South Ashland.The 19-year-old man driving the Mercedes suffered cuts to this face and torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital.The 24-year-old driver of the Charger broke his femur, while his adult female passenger suffered bruising to the face. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital as well.No one was shot in the incident and none of the injuries are considered life threatening, according to police.Two other adults in the Charger were taken into custody along with the other two that are at the hospital.No police officers were hurt.Charges are still pending.