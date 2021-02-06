coronavirus chicago

CPD investigating officers' alleged roles in bar party that violated Chicago COVID-19 regulations

Garfield ridge bar cited last month
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have opened an internal investigation into some officers' role in a party at a bar.

Guide's Sports Club in the city's Southwest Side Garfield Ridge neighborhood was cited last month for COVID-19 violations at that party.

An anonymous allegation claimed the party was for a retiring commander.

RELATED: 2 more Chicago parties busted on Near North Side for COVID-19 violations

In a statement, the Chicago Police Department said it "takes this incident seriously" and "Department members who are found to have violated the City's COVID orders will be held accountable."

The city of Chicago has cited over 300 businesses for violating various COVID-19 regulations since the pandemic began, officials previously said.

Businesses cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions can receive two citations with a potential fine of up to $10,500, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said. If a business repeatedly violates regulations, they may face extended closure of the establishment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield ridgebarcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 pandemicchicago police departmentcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Some IL COVID testing sites closed due to bitter cold
CTU rejects CPS' 'best, final offer'
Super Bowl fun at bars, restaurants looks different during pandemic
J&J COVID vaccine could help boost slow vaccination rollout if emergency use granted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bloomingdale hotel shooting leaves 1 dead, several hurt: village official
CTU rejects CPS' 'best, final offer'
2nd stimulus money mix-ups and how to fix them
Snow artist recreates Bernie with mittens as a snowman
Nine Chicago artists of color receive fellowships
Deep freeze moves in, more snow on the way
Some IL COVID testing sites closed due to bitter cold
Show More
Judge says woman charged in US Capitol riot can take trip
Mayor signs executive order creating standardized police misconduct process
Chicago Weather: Very cold, PM snow Saturday
Cook County gun sales spike during COVID-19 pandemic, data shows
3,200 generic Viagra pills seized from O'Hare traveler
More TOP STORIES News