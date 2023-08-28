Man sentenced to life in prison in Chicago police Officer Clifton Lewis case; controversy remains

Alexander Villa was sentenced to life in the CPD Officer Clifton Lewis case, but controversy remains. The cop was killed in a Chicago shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the men charged in the 2011 murder of off-duty Chicago police Officer Clifton Lewis was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

But the controversy continues surrounding Alexander Villa's conviction.

"Today we can finally say we have justice. We have a bit of closure. And we can finally start healing from this," said Lashana Lewis, Officer Lewis' sister.

Speaking after Monday's sentencing, Lewis' family expressed certainty that Villa was in fact responsible for the 2011 murder.

That confidence is despite the fact that just two months ago, Villa's two co-defendants, Edgardo Colon and Tyrone Clay, had their cases thrown out. Both are now free men.

"Same evidence, same people involved -- how is it that the state could not meet the burden of proof for the other two co-defendants and yet Alex is going away? That makes no sense," said Marisol Villa, Villa's sister.

Lewis was shot and killed Dec. 29, 2011, during an armed robbery at a West Side convenience store.

He was working a second job as a security guard in order to save up for his impending wedding.

Villa, Colon and Clay were arrested within a week.

Their cases, however, were plagued with irregularities from the beginning.

Defense attorneys have accused police and prosecutors of coercing confessions, making up evidence and ignoring an FBI-generated cell phone tower map that allegedly shows none of the men were together or anywhere near the convenience store on the night of the murder.

"The guy that they beat so much that he had to go to the hospital and was spitting up blood but still refused to confess, he's the one still in jail. Are you kidding me? This is just wrong," defense attorney Jennifer Blagg said.

Addressing Lewis' family in court, Villa called Monday's sentencing a tragedy for himself and for them.

"There needs to be accountability here. Enough is enough with this. This is costing lives," Marisol Villa said.

A notice of appeal was filed Monday, but it could take years to go through.

And despite accusations of impropriety against the original prosecution team, a spokesperson for the state's attorney's office had no comment on the case or the sentencing.

