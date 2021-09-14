CPD sergeant files whistleblower lawsuit after order to guard boss' Bridgeport home amid 2020 unrest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police sergeant is suing the city, claiming the department reassigned him after he complained about an alleged misuse of police resources.That sergeant raised concerns about officer assigned to protect a commander's home during protests last summer.The whistleblower lawsuit was filed against the City of Chicago and several in the Chicago Police Department Tuesday,In it, Sergeant Marc Vanek alleges he was retaliated against after he complained about what he calls "wrongful and unlawful use and deployment of CPD personnel."During the unrest in 2020 when officers were assigned to protect the city, Vanek alleges his team of drug and gun crime investigators sat at Guaranteed Rate Field.But what caused Vanek to send a memo to Police Superintendent Brown was a then-lieutenant who allegedly ".....deployed a team of officers to guard his house..." in Bridgeport."I think he shows the frustration of all the rank and file members of the department and how command staff treats them," said Bob Fioretti, Vanek's attorney.Attorneys for Vanek said he is on medical leave, but when on-duty can work undercover, so he did not appear in person. He provided an audio statement."Those above the rank and file continue the 'do as I say, not as I do' and they try to silence those who have concerns the culture of CPD needs to change to protect us all officers and citizens alike," Vanek said.Chicago Police would not comment on pending litigation. The City's Law Department also would not comment.In the meantime, an attorney of another sergeant said she was interviewed by the Office of the Inspector General regarding her assignment at the Lieutenant's Bridgeport home during the city's civil unrest.