2 Chicago police officers seriously injured in Marquette Park crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash in Marquette Park Friday afternoon.

Superintendent David Brown tweeted the officers were responding to a call about a stolen vehicle when the crash happened. He said he had visited the officers in the hospital and both had multiple broken bones, but are expected to recover.

Witnesses said they saw the officers speeding after another vehicle before crashing head on into a tree near the intersection of 72nd and Fairfield.

The Chicago Fire Department said two officers in the vehicle were taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

"Because it's virtually a quiet block. You usually don't see no kind of activity like this especially the police. You don't see the police come on the block, not like this. So, this is a surprise," said resident Ricky Pittman.

"I'm just glad there weren't any kids outside. That's a good thing. Got to be glad there were no kids outside, and I hope they recover. It could've been worst," said wtness Britney Whitehead.

Chicago police have not yet officially released a narrative on the circumstances leading up to the crash and any other vehicles that may be involved.

No further information has been released.

