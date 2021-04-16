Chicago police criticized for resisting foot pursuit policy reform for years in wake of Adam Toledo shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she wants Chicago police to have a revised policy in place before summer, and the Adam Toledo case has critics calling out the city for resisting reform on foot pursuits for several years.Those reforms require a balancing act that police are working on right now.Could the tragedy that unfolded in this alley have been avoided? Did the officer follow his training? Those are the questions being debated in the wake of Toledo's death."Had there been a foot pursuit policy, it's quite likely that Adam Toledo could be alive," said Sheila Bedi, Clinical Law Professor, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.Professor Sheila Bedi said community groups have been pushing for a formal foot pursuit policy since 2018 but the city has balked.Currently, Chicago police only have a foot pursuit training bulletin. In it, officers are told: "When making the decision to pursue or to continue to pursue, the safety of the public, Department members, and the fleeing subject should be the foremost considerations.""The problem with the directive is that you can't hold officers accountable for violating the directive," Bedi said.But in cases when guns are being fired, which is what prompted officers to respond to the area where they encountered Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman, others say officers have to do their job."If someone runs that is shooting, you give chase to apprehend. You don't give them a pass. You don't say it's okay, we'll just catch you on the next one," said Ald. Ray Lopez, 15th Ward.Lopez said what happened to Toledo is tragic, but he is concerned about knee-jerk policy reactions."The true issue here is that this officer didn't go into the alley at 2:30 to chase someone just to shoot them. They were responding to a gang incident because a 21-year-old man was trying to recruit a 13-year-old boy to be a part of a gang," Lopez said.In the most recent report on the Consent Decree, the Independent Monitor recommends police adopt a formal policy on foot pursuits.