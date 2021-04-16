chicago police department

Chicago police criticized for resisting foot pursuit policy reform for years in wake of Adam Toledo shooting

Mayor Lightfoot wants CPD foot pursuit policy revised by summer
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police criticized for resisting foot pursuit policy reform

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she wants Chicago police to have a revised policy in place before summer, and the Adam Toledo case has critics calling out the city for resisting reform on foot pursuits for several years.

Those reforms require a balancing act that police are working on right now.

RELATED: Adam Toledo shooting: Bodycam video of teen killed by Chicago police released by COPA

Could the tragedy that unfolded in this alley have been avoided? Did the officer follow his training? Those are the questions being debated in the wake of Toledo's death.

"Had there been a foot pursuit policy, it's quite likely that Adam Toledo could be alive," said Sheila Bedi, Clinical Law Professor, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Professor Sheila Bedi said community groups have been pushing for a formal foot pursuit policy since 2018 but the city has balked.

RELATED: Protests call for justice after release of video showing teen killed by Chicago police

Currently, Chicago police only have a foot pursuit training bulletin. In it, officers are told: "When making the decision to pursue or to continue to pursue, the safety of the public, Department members, and the fleeing subject should be the foremost considerations."

"The problem with the directive is that you can't hold officers accountable for violating the directive," Bedi said.

But in cases when guns are being fired, which is what prompted officers to respond to the area where they encountered Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman, others say officers have to do their job.

"If someone runs that is shooting, you give chase to apprehend. You don't give them a pass. You don't say it's okay, we'll just catch you on the next one," said Ald. Ray Lopez, 15th Ward.

Lopez said what happened to Toledo is tragic, but he is concerned about knee-jerk policy reactions.

"The true issue here is that this officer didn't go into the alley at 2:30 to chase someone just to shoot them. They were responding to a gang incident because a 21-year-old man was trying to recruit a 13-year-old boy to be a part of a gang," Lopez said.

In the most recent report on the Consent Decree, the Independent Monitor recommends police adopt a formal policy on foot pursuits.

How to talk to your child about the Adam Toledo police shooting video
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagechicago shootingpolice shootinglori lightfootteen killedteen shoti teamchicago police departmentbody cameras
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
CPD officer who killed teen amassed 3 complaints in 5 years, watchdog group says
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA
Laquan McDonald's family reacts to release of Adam Toledo shooting video
Mother of boy, 12, killed in 1992 by Chicago cop speaks out following fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA
Protests call for justice after video released of Adam Toledo shooting
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer in rampage as former employee, 19
CPD officer who killed teen had 3 complaints in 5 years, watchdog group says
Woman set on fire, critically hurt in South Deering: CPD
Man with semi-automatic rifle arrested at Times Square subway station
Mother of boy, 12, killed in 1992 by Chicago cop speaks out following fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo
Show More
South Shore Line train strikes, kills pedestrian at 75th Street
IL reports 3,866 new COVID cases, 21 deaths
IL early childhood education, child care access can expand thanks to federal aid: Pritzker
Laquan McDonald's family reacts to release of Adam Toledo shooting video
Girl, 17, fatally shot in Little Village
More TOP STORIES News