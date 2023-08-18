The Chicago Police Board voted to suspend CPD Officer Bernard Butler for 1 year for his role in a 2020 CTA Red Line station shooting.

Chicago Police Board votes to suspend officer 1 year for role in 2020 CTA station shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Board has voted to suspend an officer for one year without pay for his role in the 2020 shooting of an unarmed man at a CTA subway station, records show.

Officer Bernard Butler's suspension was approved by a 5-4 police board vote.

Butler and his partner, former Officer Melvina Bogard, struggled with the man at the Grand Red Line station before Butler allegedly told Bogard to shoot the man, who was critically injured in the incident.

Bogard was acquitted on criminal charges but has since resigned from the police force.

Cell phone video captured the entire incident at the time.