Judge to rule on 2020 Chicago police shooting at River North Red Line station

A judge is set to announce a decision in a Chcago police shooting at the Grand Avenue Red Line station in February 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge is expected to rule in the case of a Chicago police officer who shot a man at the Grand Avenue Red Line station in 2020.

Melvina Bogard has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct. She is accused of shooting Ariel Roman in February of 2020.

A bench trial concluded earlier this month and the judge will announce a decision Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Videos of police shooting at CTA Red Line station released by COPA

Officers said they were trying to arrest him for walking between train cars, which is a violation of city ordinance.

When officers tried to arrest Roman, there was a struggle and after using their Tasers, Officer Bogard shot Roman in the stomach and lower back.

RELATED: Man shot by Chicago police at CTA Red Line station sues city, officers

A bystander recorded cell phone video of the incident.

Roman filed a lawsuit claiming the officers were assigned to the Mass Transit Unit with improper training, direction or supervision.

Chicago police officer charged with battery, misconduct in 2020 CTA Red Line shooting

The Chicago Police Department recommended that Bogard and another officer involved in the shooting be fired.