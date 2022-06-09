paintball

Teen charged in Chatham paintball attack on former CPD superintendent; 2nd minor also investigated

By
Teen charged in Chatham paintball attack on former CPD superintendent

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old is charged in a paintball attack on former CPD superintendent Terry Hillard over Memorial Day weekend.

Hillard spent about 35 years with the Chicago Police Department and is also a Vietnam veteran.

According to his spokesman, Hillard was doing yardwork in front of his home in Chatham Sunday evening when he was struck by a paintball fired from a passing vehicle.

The attack was captured on surveillance video, which captures Hillard in his front yard when a car pulls up and a passenger opens the door. ABC7 has frozen the video before Hillard is struck by a flurry of paintballs.

The retired superintendent, who is in his late 70s, did not need to go to the hospital.

Officers found the video the day after the attack, and said it helped them identify the alleged attackers.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office charged a 17-year-old with felony aggravated battery on a victim aged 60 or over. The court imposed conditions of a curfew, ordered the teen not to have contact with Hillard and ordered the teen not to use or possess a paintball gun.

Prosecutors say this teen is the alleged shooter. There is an ongoing investigation involving a second minor, possibly the alleged driver, who police arrested Wednesday.

"Terry maintains that he hopes people will learn from this and reminds everyone to be aware, be vigilant, and be safe," his spokesman said in a statement.
PAINTBALL
