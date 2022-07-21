Chicago man released from prison after 23 years after state drops murder charges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man who said he is the victim of CPD misconduct has been released from prison after 23 years.
Eruby Abrego was convicted for a 1999 murder he says he did not commit. He said he was framed.
Former Chicago police detective Reynaldo Guevara, who has been accused of misconduct and who has been involved in several other cases in which convictions were overturned and men were exonerated, was involved in the Abrego case.
Wednesday the state of Illinois agreed to drop the charges. His family is overjoyed.
Abrego was released shortly after 6 p.m. He said the first thing he wanted to do was go home with his mother and family.
