Chicago Police Department to hold in-person police officer entry exams

The Chicago Police Department said they will host in-person police officer entry exams at all City College of Chicago locations on select dates in October and December.
Individuals who are between the ages of 18 and 39 are eligible to apply for the exam.
Those interested can register in advance for these exams by going online to the CPD website, or in-person on the exam dates. However, if you register in advance, applicants will receive a study guide and are guaranteed a seat at the exam.
"We are excited to welcome candidates who are invested in making Chicago a safer city," said Deputy Chief of Recruitment Yolanda Talley. "Taking this entrance exam is the first step in joining the next generation of Chicago Police officers."
The department said they are seeking "effective problem-solvers, critical thinkers, and good communicators with the ability to interact with all members of the community and perform the role safely, effectively, and following local, state, and federal law as well as CPD policy and procedures."
Each exam date will feature a morning session and an afternoon session.
Exam times, locations and dates are as follows:
Morning session: Doors open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m.
Afternoon session: Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and close at 2:00 p.m.
Malcolm X College - 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60612
October 22, 2021
October 23, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 4, 2021
Kennedy-King College - 6301 S. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60621
October 22, 2021
October 23, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 4, 2021
Harry Truman College - 1145 W. Wilson Ave. Chicago, IL 60640
October 22, 2021
October 23, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 4, 2021
Olive Harvey College - 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave. Chicago, IL 60628
October 22, 2021
October 23, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 4, 2021
Harold Washington College - 30 E. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60601
October 21, 2021
October 22, 2021
December 2, 2021
December 3, 2021
Richard J. Daley College - 7500 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60652
October 22, 2021
October 23, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 4, 2021
Wilbur Wright College - 4300 N. Narragansett Ave. Chicago, IL 60634
October 22, 2021
October 23, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 4, 2021
If hired, salary starts at $48,078, which will be increased to $72,510 annually after 18 months on the job, the department said. Benefits also include medical and dental, insurance, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and retirement savings and pension plans.