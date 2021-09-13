Chicago Police Department to hold in-person police officer entry exams

Exam times, locations and dates are as follows:

Malcolm X College - 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60612

Kennedy-King College - 6301 S. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60621

Harry Truman College - 1145 W. Wilson Ave. Chicago, IL 60640

Olive Harvey College - 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave. Chicago, IL 60628

Harold Washington College - 30 E. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60601

Richard J. Daley College - 7500 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60652

Wilbur Wright College - 4300 N. Narragansett Ave. Chicago, IL 60634

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Anyone looking to become a Chicago police officer will have to take an in-person entry exam, the department announced Monday.The Chicago Police Department said they will host in-person police officer entry exams at all City College of Chicago locations on select dates in October and December.Individuals who are between the ages of 18 and 39 are eligible to apply for the exam.Those interested can register in advance for these exams by going online to the CPD website, or in-person on the exam dates. However, if you register in advance, applicants will receive a study guide and are guaranteed a seat at the exam."We are excited to welcome candidates who are invested in making Chicago a safer city," said Deputy Chief of Recruitment Yolanda Talley. "Taking this entrance exam is the first step in joining the next generation of Chicago Police officers."The department said they are seeking "effective problem-solvers, critical thinkers, and good communicators with the ability to interact with all members of the community and perform the role safely, effectively, and following local, state, and federal law as well as CPD policy and procedures."Each exam date will feature a morning session and an afternoon session.Morning session: Doors open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m.Afternoon session: Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and close at 2:00 p.m.October 22, 2021October 23, 2021December 3, 2021December 4, 2021October 22, 2021October 23, 2021December 3, 2021December 4, 2021October 22, 2021October 23, 2021December 3, 2021December 4, 2021October 22, 2021October 23, 2021December 3, 2021December 4, 2021October 21, 2021October 22, 2021December 2, 2021December 3, 2021October 22, 2021October 23, 2021December 3, 2021December 4, 2021October 22, 2021October 23, 2021December 3, 2021December 4, 2021If hired, salary starts at $48,078, which will be increased to $72,510 annually after 18 months on the job, the department said. Benefits also include medical and dental, insurance, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and retirement savings and pension plans.